World Health Assembly Convenes Online During COVID-19 Pandemic The governing body of the World Health Organization holds its 73rd annual meeting virtually as the organization faces the worst pandemic in its history. The meeting will focus on the global response.

World Health Assembly Convenes Online During COVID-19 Pandemic Global Health World Health Assembly Convenes Online During COVID-19 Pandemic World Health Assembly Convenes Online During COVID-19 Pandemic Audio will be available later today. The governing body of the World Health Organization holds its 73rd annual meeting virtually as the organization faces the worst pandemic in its history. The meeting will focus on the global response. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor