Old Sneakers Auctioned Off For A Record $560,000

The shoes are Michael Jordan's personal pair of 1985 Air Jordans. Sotheby's reports the kicks sold for more than three times what was expected. Jordan had signed them in permanent marker.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A pair of old sneakers brought in $560,000 at an auction over the weekend. Not just any shoes - they're Michael Jordan's personal pair of 1985 Air Jordans. Sotheby's sold them for more than three times the price that was expected - probably because there's no way they could be mistaken for anyone's but Jordan's. He signed them in permanent marker, and thanks to his unusual feet, the right shoe is half a size bigger than the left.

