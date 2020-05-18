The Food Delivery App Dilemma

Food delivery workers have become essential during the pandemic. Even as restaurants are struggling to stay in business, food delivery orders have skyrocketed. Where's the disconnect?

Some blame third-party delivery apps. GrubHub and DoorDash charge commission fees of up to 30 percent, which some restaurants say is too much for their razor-thin margins.

Meanwhile, the delivery drivers who fill these orders say they need more masks, gloves and sick leave to stay safe.

Is it better to order in and keep restaurants in business? Or to hit the store and risk no one's health but your own?

We put your questions to our panel.

Miguel Ramirez, a food delivery worker in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Heather Haddon, restaurants reporter for The Wall Street Journal and Adam Fry, co-owner of Ivy & Coney and co-founder of delivery app D.C. To-GoGo joined us.