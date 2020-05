Former President Obama Calls Out President Trump In The Commencement Speech President Donald Trump has been criticizing Former President Barack Obama for weeks. And the duel has escalated this weekend, as Obama has leveled some of his sharpest public criticism toward Trump.

Former President Obama Calls Out President Trump In The Commencement Speech Politics Former President Obama Calls Out President Trump In The Commencement Speech Former President Obama Calls Out President Trump In The Commencement Speech Audio will be available later today. President Donald Trump has been criticizing Former President Barack Obama for weeks. And the duel has escalated this weekend, as Obama has leveled some of his sharpest public criticism toward Trump. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor