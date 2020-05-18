Accessibility links
What Mnuchin, Powell Will Tell The Senate Banking Committee "As a society, we should do everything we can to provide relief to those who are suffering for the public good," the head of the Federal Reserve will tell a Senate committee.
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.
Special Series

The Coronavirus Crisis

Everything you need to know about the global outbreak
NPR logo READ: Mnuchin, Fed Chair Powell Testimony On Coronavirus Relief

READ: Mnuchin, Fed Chair Powell Testimony On Coronavirus Relief

Enlarge this image

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in April. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in April.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, will remotely address the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday regarding the disbursement of hundreds of billions of dollars in coronavirus relief aid.

In written testimony released on Monday (below), Powell described the pandemic as having caused "a level of pain that is hard to capture in words."

He added: "As a society, we should do everything we can to provide relief to those who are suffering for the public good."

Powell has called on Congress to do more to meet the Fed on its historic lending, and to expand relief funding to Americans. So far, Congress has passed an unprecedented $3 trillion in aid to temper the economic blow from the crisis.

The Democratic-led U.S. House last week approved $3 trillion in additional relief, including nearly $1 trillion for state, local and tribal governments, and hazard pay for essential workers and families. Republicans have called the measure a Democratic wish list, and the White House has issued a veto threat.

The testimony comes a day after a congressional oversight panel released its first report outlining its supervision of lending programs. The report found that the Treasury has not yet paid out any of the $46 billion earmarked for businesses of national security and the U.S. airline industry, which has faced particular devastation during the pandemic.

Read Chairman Powell's testimony.

Read Secretary Mnuchin's testimony.

The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.
Special Series

The Coronavirus Crisis

Everything you need to know about the global outbreak