In this encore episode, poet and writer Saeed Jones discusses his memoir, How We Fight For Our Lives, a vulnerable exploration of his coming of age as black and gay in suburban Texas. The former BuzzFeed editor sat down with Sam to give a glimpse of the stories behind his book, including those of his mother and grandmother, and one where he faced violence during a sexual encounter with another man. This episode contains graphic discussion of sex, sexuality and abuse.
Encore: Saeed Jones On 'How We Fight For Our Lives' — And How He Fought For His

Listen · 43:25
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/858390133/858472147" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - : Former "AM to DM" host Saeed Jones discusses "How We Fight for Our Lives: A Memoir" with BuzzFeed's "AM To DM." Roy Rochlin/Getty Images hide caption

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - : Former "AM to DM" host Saeed Jones discusses "How We Fight for Our Lives: A Memoir" with BuzzFeed's "AM To DM."

In this encore episode, poet and writer Saeed Jones discusses his memoir, How We Fight For Our Lives, a vulnerable exploration of his coming of age as black and gay in suburban Texas. The former BuzzFeed editor sat down with Sam Sanders to give a glimpse of the stories behind his book, including those of his mother and grandmother, and one where he faced violence during a sexual encounter with another man.

This episode contains graphic discussion of sex, sexuality and abuse.

This episode was produced by Anjuli Sastry and edited by Alexander McCall.