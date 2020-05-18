Encore: Saeed Jones On 'How We Fight For Our Lives' — And How He Fought For His

In this encore episode, poet and writer Saeed Jones discusses his memoir, How We Fight For Our Lives, a vulnerable exploration of his coming of age as black and gay in suburban Texas. The former BuzzFeed editor sat down with Sam Sanders to give a glimpse of the stories behind his book, including those of his mother and grandmother, and one where he faced violence during a sexual encounter with another man.

This episode contains graphic discussion of sex, sexuality and abuse.

This episode was produced by Anjuli Sastry and edited by Alexander McCall.