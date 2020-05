Feud Over WHO Funding Continues As Group's Annual Meeting Continues The World Health Organization's governing body meets virtually for a second day. The first day was marked by technical glitches, calls for cooperation and raised tensions between the U.S and China.

Feud Over WHO Funding Continues As Group's Annual Meeting Continues Health Feud Over WHO Funding Continues As Group's Annual Meeting Continues Feud Over WHO Funding Continues As Group's Annual Meeting Continues Audio will be available later today. The World Health Organization's governing body meets virtually for a second day. The first day was marked by technical glitches, calls for cooperation and raised tensions between the U.S and China. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor