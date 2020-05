Examining Trump's Firing Of Another Government Watchdog NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Walt Shaub, ex-director of the Office of Government Ethics, about President Trump's firing of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick.

Examining Trump's Firing Of Another Government Watchdog Analysis Examining Trump's Firing Of Another Government Watchdog Examining Trump's Firing Of Another Government Watchdog Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Walt Shaub, ex-director of the Office of Government Ethics, about President Trump's firing of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor