How Meditation Can Ease Pandemic Anxiety ABC News correspondent Dan Harris was broadcasting live in 2004 when he experienced a panic attack. He credits meditation with helping him work through his anxiety — both then and now. He's the co-founder of the meditation podcast and app '10 Percent Happier.' "Meditation doesn't make the uncertainty go away. It's not like I meditate and I'm walking through this pandemic like a unicorn barfing rainbows all the time." Rather, Harris says, meditation allows people to "relax into the uncertainty."
How Meditation Can Ease Pandemic Anxiety

Listen · 47:19
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/858733992/858997218" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Fresh Air

