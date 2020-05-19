From Galileo To Dr. Fauci: The History Of Science Denial And Conspiracies

Right now, many of us are depending on science. We're turning to medical experts and doctors for answers on what to do and how to stay safe during a global pandemic.

But what happens when our leaders—and large swaths of the people—disavow that science? We've seen some Americans ignore public health guidelines like social distancing, and President Trump says he's taking the drug hydroxychloroquine, even after the FDA cautioned against its use.

Mario Livio is an astrophysicist and author of the new book, "Galileo: And the Science Deniers." He worked on the Hubble Space Telescope for more than two decades. We talked with him about the timely lessons—and warnings—he believes we can take from the father of modern science himself, Galileo Galilei.

Then, we add Angela Rasmussen, virologist at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, and Ben Collins, reporter for NBC News, to our conversation about science denial and how it's affecting our society during the pandemic.

