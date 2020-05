The Fate Of Classroom Pets Becomes Uncertain During The Pandemic When schools around the country shut down due to the coronavirus, classroom pets have been displaced from their usual homes. Now, parents and teachers are figuring out what to do with all the animals.

The Fate Of Classroom Pets Becomes Uncertain During The Pandemic Animals The Fate Of Classroom Pets Becomes Uncertain During The Pandemic The Fate Of Classroom Pets Becomes Uncertain During The Pandemic Audio will be available later today. When schools around the country shut down due to the coronavirus, classroom pets have been displaced from their usual homes. Now, parents and teachers are figuring out what to do with all the animals. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor