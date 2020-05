Contact Tracing Helps Scientists To Study The Ways The Coronavirus Spreads NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Muge Cevik, an infectious disease specialist at the University of St. Andrews in the U.K., about scientists using contact tracing to learn how the coronavirus spreads.

Contact Tracing Helps Scientists To Study The Ways The Coronavirus Spreads

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Muge Cevik, an infectious disease specialist at the University of St. Andrews in the U.K., about scientists using contact tracing to learn how the coronavirus spreads.