The Moving Border series was produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center.

The Moving Border: Part One Listen · 38:06 38:06 The Moving Border: Part One, The North 38:06 Latino USA The Moving Border: Part One, The North The Moving Border: Part One Listen · 38:06 38:06 In this 2-part investigation, The Moving Border from Latino USA delves into the increasing pressure put on refugees seeking safety in the United States via its southern border. It reveals the surprising support the Trump administration has received to create an impenetrable policy wall that pushes asylum seekers south, away from the U.S. In episode one, The North, we visit Juarez and tell the story of a mother and daughter who are mired in a web of changing policy and subjected to ongoing violence. And we find evidence of how Mexican authorities are working hand-in-hand with the U.S. at the border.



The Moving Border series was produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center.



