Our Daily Breather: Bebel Gilberto Recommends Finding A Beach State Of Mind

Our Daily Breather is a series where we ask writers and artists to recommend one thing that's helping them get through the days of isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Who: Bebel Gilberto

Where: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Recommendation: Beach time at home

Most people who know me know how important the beach has always been to my life and happiness.

Before I was familiar with concepts like mindfulness and meditation, I appreciated the simple crawling-inside-yourself stillness that every trip to the beach made possible — along with the random fun and friendships. So many of my best friends have been people I have met on the beach over the years.

Thankfully, my apartment in Rio de Janeiro where I am in staying is close to one of my favorites: Leblon Beach. And since I can't responsibly go to it, I bring it to me by putting on a swimsuit and spreading a towel across my dining room table in the afternoon as the sun moves across the Dois Irmãos (Two Brothers) peaks.

Just because you are at home doesn't mean that you should skimp on the essentials, though. You should be armed with sunblock for your face and body so you can get all the benefits of a trip to the beach without any of the negatives. Plenty of good music and books are key — lately I've been listening to Prince (he's been making me sing along while I'm in my bikini), Moraes Moreira, Grace Jones and Nina Simone. It wouldn't be a trip to the beach without good refreshments — I like to munch on pieces of homemade oat /seed/cashew bread and also enjoy an iced pitcher of ginger tea with turmeric, cayenne, honey and cinnamon. To each their own — if you want to smoke a joint or drink a glass of wine, that's great too. If you get drowsy, don't worry; an afternoon nap is what we all could use more of!

So if you have sunlight and a window, do yourself a favor and reach your own beach. Your body and mind will thank you!

Bebel Gilberto's first new studio album in six years, Agora, will be released August 21.