At 90, Guinness World Record Holder Says Video Games Are Her Secret To Long Life

At 90, Hamako Mori broke a Guinness World Record for the world's oldest gaming YouTuber. She has 150,000 followers. She says video games are the secret to her longevity. It's Morning Edition.

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. People looking to pass extra time at home should know it's never too late for a new hobby. Hamako Mori did not take up video games until she was in her 50s. She's a veteran now. Guinness World Records named her the world's oldest gaming YouTuber at 90 - 150,000 people follow her moves. For those who say video games are harmful to you, Mori claims the games are the secret to her longevity.

