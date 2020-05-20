People Are Cutting Their Own Hair During Quarantine — Sometimes Without Success

As salons remain closed during the pandemic, many have resorted to cutting their own hair. Not all are successful. Celebrities and civilians alike are sharing their quarantine haircut failures.

NOEL KING, HOST:

There are a lot of videos online on how to cut your hair at home during the pandemic.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

BRAD MONDO: Today I'm teaching you how to do a men's haircut.

KING: That's stylist Brad Mondo.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

MONDO: Hopefully you can do this haircut to somebody else or on yourself and not completely botch your hair.

KING: But not everyone looks carefully enough before they cut.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: I'm going to be bald.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

For instance, Joel Anderson (ph) clipped his son's hair a little bit more closely than he liked, but there was no turning back.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: You made it worse.

INSKEEP: A YouTuber who calls himself The Guinness Guru was optimistic at the start.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

THE GUINNESS GURU: Looks better in the mirror than it does on the camera.

INSKEEP: But a few minutes later...

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

THE GUINNESS GURU: That looks absolutely ridiculous.

INSKEEP: Maybe The Guinness Guru should stick to beer.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SESAME STREET")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As Jeffie) I'm going to get my hair cut.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As Oscar the Grouch) Oh, Jeffie.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As Jeffie) Mom says I'm going to look so nice.

KING: Even celebrities aren't safe. Anderson Cooper showed off his home hack job on CNN.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ANDERSON COOPER: Last night, I took a razor and buzzed my head. And I gave myself a giant bald spot over here.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: I hope that grows back, Anderson. I think it will.

INSKEEP: And the singer Pink posted a video where she looked like she lost a fight with a weed whacker.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

PINK: And last night, I got an idea. I can cut hair. Look what I did. I might try to fix it tonight. Screw it.

INSKEEP: You can search the hashtags #coronacuts and #covidcuts if you want to feel better about your own new do because when you go there, you will find other people's hairlarity (ph).

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SESAME STREET")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As Jeffie) But when it's done, on I'll look on the floor at the hair that was up on the...

