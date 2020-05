Coronavirus Pandemic Complicates Evacuations For Cyclone Amphan Cyclone Amphan — the strongest such storm in two decades — makes landfall Wednesday. The last one killed nearly 10,000 people. Millions of people are trying to socially distance amid evacuations.

