British Man Invents 'Cuddle Curtain' For Socially Distant Hugs With Grandma

The coronavirus hasn't stopped a 29-year-old British man from hugging his grandmother. He invented the Cuddle Curtain – a shower curtain with plastic sleeves – so she can hug him whenever she wants.

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Yes, the coronavirus has stopped us from giving each other hugs. A 29-year-old British man missed hugging his grandma so much that he invented a solution, a Cuddle Curtain. There are videos. They show a transparent shower curtain with two plastic sleeves hanging down each side. The grandma reaches into the sleeves for a hug, and she holds on for a long time. So, grandma, grandson, keep calm and cuddle on.

