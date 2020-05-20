Accessibility links
'There's No Closure': How A Nation Grieves At Home "People in grief are so isolated and so it's hard to have a collective voice together," says grief expert David Kessler. "When people say that the six-feet distancing is annoying, you know what's more annoying? When you're standing in a cemetery and your loved one is six feet below."

'There's No Closure': How A Nation Grieves At Home

Julie Burkey (right) sits with her aunt known as "Jean" (left) who died in April. Burkey suspects her elderly aunt died from coronavirus, though that hasn't been confirmed. PROVIDED PHOTO hide caption

Julie Burkey (right) sits with her aunt known as "Jean" (left) who died in April. Burkey suspects her elderly aunt died from coronavirus, though that hasn't been confirmed.

You've probably lost someone. In fact, nearly everybody in the world has. It's awful and life-changing. Death at any time can be really difficult to talk about.

And now coronavirus has changed the ways we grieve and mourn the dead.

Today, we start with 1A correspondent Sasha-Ann Simons' look inside the minds of people who are trying to grieve—even without the space to properly do so.

Then, we speak with grief specialist and author David Kessler, and Randy Anderson, owner of Radney's Funeral Home and spokesperson for the National Funeral Directors Association, about how the normal healing process has been disrupted, and how we can cope with loss at this time.

