'There's No Closure': How A Nation Grieves At Home

Enlarge this image toggle caption PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO

You've probably lost someone. In fact, nearly everybody in the world has. It's awful and life-changing. Death at any time can be really difficult to talk about.

And now coronavirus has changed the ways we grieve and mourn the dead.

Today, we start with 1A correspondent Sasha-Ann Simons' look inside the minds of people who are trying to grieve—even without the space to properly do so.

Then, we speak with grief specialist and author David Kessler, and Randy Anderson, owner of Radney's Funeral Home and spokesperson for the National Funeral Directors Association, about how the normal healing process has been disrupted, and how we can cope with loss at this time.

