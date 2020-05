Trump Threatens To Cut Off Funding To States That Plan To Expand Absentee Voting President Trump has threatened to cut off unspecified federal funding to Michigan and Nevada because of their plans to expand absentee voting. He claims that such voting is ripe for rampant fraud.

President Trump has threatened to cut off unspecified federal funding to Michigan and Nevada because of their plans to expand absentee voting. He claims that such voting is ripe for rampant fraud.