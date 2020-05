2 Dams Breach, Cause Major Flooding In Michigan Two dams have breached near Midland, Mich., causing major flooding and forcing thousands to evacuate. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Midland Mayor Maureen Donker about what happened.

2 Dams Breach, Cause Major Flooding In Michigan National 2 Dams Breach, Cause Major Flooding In Michigan 2 Dams Breach, Cause Major Flooding In Michigan Audio will be available later today. Two dams have breached near Midland, Mich., causing major flooding and forcing thousands to evacuate. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Midland Mayor Maureen Donker about what happened. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor