American Cities And Towns Face Financial Challenges During The Pandemic The pandemic has sent tax revenues falling off a cliff, leaving American cities and towns loosing more and more money and forcing them to cut services and lay off workers.

American Cities And Towns Face Financial Challenges During The Pandemic Economy American Cities And Towns Face Financial Challenges During The Pandemic American Cities And Towns Face Financial Challenges During The Pandemic Audio will be available later today. The pandemic has sent tax revenues falling off a cliff, leaving American cities and towns loosing more and more money and forcing them to cut services and lay off workers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor