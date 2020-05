Protesters Offer Free Haircuts At Michigan Capitol To Defy Stay-At-Home Order Getting a haircut has become a rallying cry of those opposing stay-at-home orders across the U.S. A group of protesters in Michigan is now offering free haircuts on the capitol lawn.

