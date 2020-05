Viral Vegan Influencer Makes Comforting TikTok Videos During The Pandemic NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with actress Tabitha Brown, who has become a sensation after gaining a new audience on TikTok using southern charm and uplifting messages during the pandemic.

Audio will be available later today.