How To Get Trillions To Millions

Congress passed the $2.2 trillion dollar CARES act two months ago, yet a lot of people are still waiting for relief — small businesses too. And between those $2.2 trillion dollars and the people who need it are state unemployment offices operating on shoestring budgets and small banks trying to process millions of loans they've never dealt with before.

This episode — two stories from Planet Money's sibling podcast, The Indicator. Two looks inside the systems that have sprung up to push heaps of money from the government to people who need cash. We may even feel sorry for some bankers. Just a little.

