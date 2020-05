Planned Parenthood Asked To Return Funds From Paycheck Protection Program Republican senators including Florida's Marco Rubio are calling for an investigation after reports that Planned Parenthood affiliates received millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Act funds.

