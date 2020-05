Syrian War Crimes Trial Resumes In Germany A former Syrian intelligence officer faces war crimes charges in a landmark trial underway in Germany. He's charged with thousands of counts of torture that allegedly took place at a prison he ran.

A former Syrian intelligence officer faces war crimes charges in a landmark trial underway in Germany. He's charged with thousands of counts of torture that allegedly took place at a prison he ran.