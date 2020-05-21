Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli To Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, a fashion designer, have agreed to plead guilty in connection to the college admissions bribery scandal that federal investigators dubbed Operation Varsity Blues.

The U.S. Attorney's Office of the District of Massachusetts made the announcement Thursday, saying Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

Her husband will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

According to the recommendations of the plea agreement, Loughlin is facing two months in prison and a $150,000 fine. Her husband is facing five months in prison and a $250,000 fine. Ultimately, a federal judge will determine their sentences.

Both are scheduled to enter guilty pleas on Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET, federal authorities said.

"Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case," Andrew Lelling, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, said in a statement.

"We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions," he added.

The couple originally pleaded not guilty in federal court in Boston in April 2019.

The couple was accused of paying a $500,000 bribe to secure their daughters' admission to the University of Southern California as recruits for the university's crew team. Neither of them had even practiced the sport.

Loughlin is best known for playing the role of Aunt Becky on the long-running sitcom Full House. Giannulli's Mossimo brand was a core clothing label at Target until 2017.

Federal prosecutors say the couple joins 22 other parents who pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal.