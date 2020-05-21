Before the pandemic hit, bassist Linda May Han Oh and pianist Fabian Almazan were already forces to be reckoned with, but for the most part, they kept their creative practices separate. Oh leads her own groups, including the one for her album Aventurine, and performs as a member of others, such as Pat Metheny's quartet. Almazan is a critically-acclaimed pianist for trumpeter Terence Blanchard and the founder of the environmentally-conscious record label Biophilia.

Together, dare we say, they are one of today's premiere jazz power couples, especially now as they wrap-up Biophilia's 14-day online jazz festival on May 23.

"We're adapting to the tech side of streaming/recording, and I'm helping out here and there," Oh says. "He's definitely the brains (and the beauty!) behind bringing people together and creating a platform for all the artists to share their work, all within such a short period of time."

Watch the couple serenade us with a piano and bass duet from their Harlem, N.Y., apartment.



Produced by Jazz Night in America and The Checkout from WBGO.