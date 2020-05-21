'Insecure' Star Yvonne Orji on Finding Comedy and God

Yvonne Orji plays the part of best friend Molly Carter on the HBO series Insecure, but Orji will soon headline her own stand-up special in June called, "Mama, I Made It." Orji talks to Sam about religion, getting her start in comedy at a Nigerian beauty pageant, growing up with strict immigrant parents and finding the humor in all of it.



This interview was produced by Jinae West and edited by Jordana Hochman.