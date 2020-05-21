Joe Biden, Tara Reade And Democratic Voters

The day after Donald Trump was inaugurated in January of 2017, millions of outraged women marched all over the country and in other nations around the world. The Women's March was the largest single-day protest in U.S. history.

More than three years later, many of those women are now facing a choice between the president they protested and a presumptive Democratic nominee who also has a troubled record with women.

Today, we sift through fact and fiction in former Biden staffer Tara Reade's claims of sexual assault with Asma Khalid, national political correspondent for NPR. Then we add Rebecca Traister, a writer-at-large with New York Magazine, and Christina Wollbrecht, a professor of political science at Notre Dame, to our conversation to move beyond Tara Reade's allegations and talk about how his choice of a female vice-presidential running mate might help or hurt his campaign.

This conversation will include a frank discussion of sexual assault allegations. If you or someone you know needs help, you can reach out to the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

