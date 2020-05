Colombian Slum Dwellers Signal Their Need For Food Aid As the coronavirus lockdown dries up their already meager incomes, slum dwellers in Soacha, Colombia, are hanging red flags outside their homes to signal their need for a drop-off of food aid.

