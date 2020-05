Washington State Hit Hard By Unemployment Fraud Washington state has lost hundreds of millions of dollars to unemployment fraud, the most extreme case so far of the scams thriving nationwide in the uncertain conditions created by the pandemic.

Washington State Hit Hard By Unemployment Fraud National Washington State Hit Hard By Unemployment Fraud Washington State Hit Hard By Unemployment Fraud Audio will be available later today. Washington state has lost hundreds of millions of dollars to unemployment fraud, the most extreme case so far of the scams thriving nationwide in the uncertain conditions created by the pandemic. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor