University Of California To End SAT And ACT Admission Requirement University of California regents are suspending the ACT or SAT score requirement for admission. Many critics see the scores as a reflection of wealth rather than academic readiness.

University Of California To End SAT And ACT Admission Requirement Education University Of California To End SAT And ACT Admission Requirement University Of California To End SAT And ACT Admission Requirement Audio will be available later today. University of California regents are suspending the ACT or SAT score requirement for admission. Many critics see the scores as a reflection of wealth rather than academic readiness. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor