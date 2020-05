Man Drives 500 Miles To Celebrate Daughter's Birthday Julio Cesar Segura always buys his daughter a chicken sandwich for her birthday. He didn't let COVID-19 stop him this year. He drove 500 miles to her new home to eat a socially distant lunch with her.

