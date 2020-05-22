Man Drives 500 Miles To Celebrate Daughter's Birthday

Julio Cesar Segura always buys his daughter a chicken sandwich for her birthday. He didn't let COVID-19 stop him this year. He drove 500 miles to her new home to eat a socially distant lunch with her.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Every year, Julio Cesar Segura of El Paso buys his daughter, Diana, her favorite fast-food chicken sandwich for her birthday. This year, things are different. She's living in Austin now; also the pandemic. But Julio didn't let that stop him. He drove more than 500 miles to see her with balloons and a chicken sandwich. They ate a socially distanced lunch, and then he drove 500 miles back home. That is love (ph).

