Best Of: Janelle Monáe / Meditation For Pandemic Anxiety Musician and actor Janelle Monáe talks about the concept behind her 2018 album 'Dirty Computer,' and her identity as a queer woman in the entertainment industry. She now stars in the second season of the thriller series 'Homecoming,' as a veteran who wakes up in a rowboat and is unable to remember who she is or how she got there.



John Powers reviews a recent restoration of 'Tokyo Godfathers,' a 2003 anime film by Satoshi Kon, about three social outcasts who find an abandoned baby.



ABC News correspondent Dan Harris was broadcasting live in 2004 when he experienced a panic attack. He talks about how meditation helps him work through his anxiety and shares meditation practices for the pandemic. He's the co-founder of the meditation podcast and app '10 Percent Happier.'

ABC News correspondent Dan Harris was broadcasting live in 2004 when he experienced a panic attack. He talks about how meditation helps him work through his anxiety and shares meditation practices for the pandemic. He's the co-founder of the meditation podcast and app '10 Percent Happier.'