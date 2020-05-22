Accessibility links
Winston Churchill & Fearless Leadership In Crisis In 'The Splendid And The Vile,' author Erik Larson details Churchill's first year in office, during which England endured a Nazi bombing campaign that killed more than 44,000 civilians. Larson says Churchill told his citizens the truth and inspired them to resist. (Originally Broadcast March, 2020)

Lloyd Schwartz shares a collection of songs by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong that's particularly soothing right now.
NPR logo

Winston Churchill & Fearless Leadership In Crisis

Listen · 48:04
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/860939404/861014313" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Winston Churchill & Fearless Leadership In Crisis

Fresh Air

Winston Churchill & Fearless Leadership In Crisis

Winston Churchill & Fearless Leadership In Crisis

Listen · 48:04
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/860939404/861014313" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

In 'The Splendid And The Vile,' author Erik Larson details Churchill's first year in office, during which England endured a Nazi bombing campaign that killed more than 44,000 civilians. Larson says Churchill told his citizens the truth and inspired them to resist. (Originally Broadcast March, 2020)

Lloyd Schwartz shares a collection of songs by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong that's particularly soothing right now.