Remembering Beatles Photographer Astrid Kirchherr / Comedy Actor Fred Willard Listen · 48:55 48:55 Remembering Beatles Photographer Astrid Kirchherr / Comedy Actor Fred Willard 48:55 Fresh Air Remembering Beatles Photographer Astrid Kirchherr / Comedy Actor Fred Willard Remembering Beatles Photographer Astrid Kirchherr / Comedy Actor Fred Willard Listen · 48:55 48:55 German photographer Astrid Kirchherr, who died May 12, took the very first publicity photos of the then little-known Liverpool band, "The Beatles." She also gave the group their signature "mop-top" haircuts. Kirchherr spoke with Terry Gross in 2008 when a book of her Beatles photographs was published.



John Powers reviews a new restoration of 'Tokyo Godfathers,' a 2003 anime film by Satoshi Kon about three social outcasts who find an abandoned baby.



Comedy actor and improviser Fred Willard died May 15 at age 86. He was known for his scene-stealing roles in the Christopher Guest films 'Best in Show' and 'Waiting for Guffman,' and later films like 'Anchorman' and the series 'Modern Family.' He spoke with Terry Gross in 1997.



Film critic Justin Chang reviews the comedy 'The Trip to Greece,' starring Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon, a poignant end to their anthology of travel films.