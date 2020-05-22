Accessibility links
The News Roundup For May 22, 2020 States reopen, and brace for small business closures. Two dams fail in Michigan and displace 10,000 people. Brazil struggles with their COVID-19 outbreak, and Syrian war criminals go to trial in Germany.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

The News Roundup For May 22, 2020

Listen · 1:28:17
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/861043253/861192978" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The News Roundup For May 22, 2020

1A

The News Roundup For May 22, 2020

The News Roundup For May 22, 2020

Listen · 1:28:17
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/861043253/861192978" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

An employee digs next to relatives of a person who died from COVID-19 at the Vila Formosa cemetery, in the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil. NELSON ALMEIDA/NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
NELSON ALMEIDA/NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images

An employee digs next to relatives of a person who died from COVID-19 at the Vila Formosa cemetery, in the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

NELSON ALMEIDA/NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images

All 50 states are at least partially reopen this week. But health experts warn that a hasty reopening could mean thousands of new deaths.

And top economic officials say a wave of small business closures is coming. Can Congress move fast enough to stop it?

Plus, two dams fail in Michigan. What does this mean for the over 10,000 people who must relocate in a pandemic?

Meanwhile, around the world, Muslims prepare to mark the end of Ramadan and celebrate Eid this weekend. But with social distancing restrictions in place, celebrations this year will be different.

And the COVID-19 death toll in Brazil pushes past 20,000. Countries including Mexico, Chile and Peru are also struggling to contain major outbreaks.

Around the world, more than 5,000,000 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded. Over 300,000 people are dead.

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Sheryl Gay Stolberg, a Washington correspondent for The New York Times; Jonathan Lemire, a White House reporter for the Associated Press; Rhonda Colvin, a congressional reporter for The Washington Post and Zoe Clark, co-host of Michigan Radio's weekly broadcast "It's Just Politics."

And for our international roundup, we spoke with Vivian Salama, a correspondent for CNN, James Kitfield, a senior fellow at the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress and Ravi Agrawal, managing editor of Foreign Policy.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.