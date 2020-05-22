The News Roundup For May 22, 2020

All 50 states are at least partially reopen this week. But health experts warn that a hasty reopening could mean thousands of new deaths.

And top economic officials say a wave of small business closures is coming. Can Congress move fast enough to stop it?

Plus, two dams fail in Michigan. What does this mean for the over 10,000 people who must relocate in a pandemic?

Meanwhile, around the world, Muslims prepare to mark the end of Ramadan and celebrate Eid this weekend. But with social distancing restrictions in place, celebrations this year will be different.

And the COVID-19 death toll in Brazil pushes past 20,000. Countries including Mexico, Chile and Peru are also struggling to contain major outbreaks.

Around the world, more than 5,000,000 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded. Over 300,000 people are dead.

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Sheryl Gay Stolberg, a Washington correspondent for The New York Times; Jonathan Lemire, a White House reporter for the Associated Press; Rhonda Colvin, a congressional reporter for The Washington Post and Zoe Clark, co-host of Michigan Radio's weekly broadcast "It's Just Politics."

And for our international roundup, we spoke with Vivian Salama, a correspondent for CNN, James Kitfield, a senior fellow at the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress and Ravi Agrawal, managing editor of Foreign Policy.

