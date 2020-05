The Oldest Queer Bar In San Francisco Closes Its Doors San Francisco's oldest queer bar is closing after more than five decades. The Stud has been a beacon for LGTBQ culture — especially drag culture — in the Bay Area.

The Oldest Queer Bar In San Francisco Closes Its Doors National The Oldest Queer Bar In San Francisco Closes Its Doors The Oldest Queer Bar In San Francisco Closes Its Doors Audio will be available later today. San Francisco's oldest queer bar is closing after more than five decades. The Stud has been a beacon for LGTBQ culture — especially drag culture — in the Bay Area. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor