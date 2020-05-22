Accessibility links
Why did J. Crew file for bankruptcy? : Planet Money This month, J.Crew went bankrupt. But not before inventing a whole new way of playing hardball with lenders. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.
J. Screwed

Planet Money

Wang Ying/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images
Wang Ying/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

J.Crew started as a mail-order catalog selling an imaginary version of New England privilege — think boat shoes, pastel shorts and weathered polo shirts. It grew into a blockbuster fashion house selling outfits to first ladies and fashionistas. And then, last month, after going public and then private again, it went bankrupt.

Today on the show, we tell a story of fashion, private equity, and some very novel ways to think about promises.

Music: "Groovy Rollin'" and "Bourbon Street Blues."

