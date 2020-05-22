J. Screwed
J.Crew started as a mail-order catalog selling an imaginary version of New England privilege — think boat shoes, pastel shorts and weathered polo shirts. It grew into a blockbuster fashion house selling outfits to first ladies and fashionistas. And then, last month, after going public and then private again, it went bankrupt.
Today on the show, we tell a story of fashion, private equity, and some very novel ways to think about promises.
