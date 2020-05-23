Fresh Air Weekend: Janelle Monáe; Meditation Strategies For The Pandemic

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Janelle Monáe Wants To Represent The Underdog — In Music And Onscreen: Monáe stars as a veteran struggling with memory loss in season 2 of the Amazon series Homecoming. The role continues the themes of identity and representation she explored on her album Dirty Computer.

'Tokyo Godfathers' Is A Touching, Streetwise Riff On The 3 Wise Men: In 2003, Japanese animator Satoshi Kon presented an upbeat fable about three social outcasts who find an abandoned baby. Recently restoredb, Toyko Godfathers never sinks into moralizing or treacle.

Anxious? Meditation Can Help You 'Relax Into The Uncertainty' Of The Pandemic: ABC News correspondent Dan Harris was broadcasting live in 2004 when he experienced a panic attack. He credits meditation with helping him work through his anxiety — both then and now.

