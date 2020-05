Millions Still Waiting For Unemployment Benefits To Arrive NPR's Scott Simon talks with Valencia Rush, of St. Louis. She was laid off in early April and is now one of the 38 million Americans who've applied for unemployment benefits.

Millions Still Waiting For Unemployment Benefits To Arrive Business Millions Still Waiting For Unemployment Benefits To Arrive Millions Still Waiting For Unemployment Benefits To Arrive Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Valencia Rush, of St. Louis. She was laid off in early April and is now one of the 38 million Americans who've applied for unemployment benefits. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor