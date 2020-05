Muslims Prepare To Celebrate Eid Holiday Virtually Eid is traditionally spent with family and friends, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Muslims across the U.S. will be celebrating the end of Ramadan virtually.

Muslims Prepare To Celebrate Eid Holiday Virtually Religion Muslims Prepare To Celebrate Eid Holiday Virtually Muslims Prepare To Celebrate Eid Holiday Virtually Audio will be available later today. Eid is traditionally spent with family and friends, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Muslims across the U.S. will be celebrating the end of Ramadan virtually. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor