Arctic Researchers Return Home To A Pandemic An Arctic research expedition faces a carefully orchestrated crew change. Members reflect on how they feel about emerging from the ship into a pandemic, or from social isolation into close quarters.

Arctic Researchers Return Home To A Pandemic Science Arctic Researchers Return Home To A Pandemic Arctic Researchers Return Home To A Pandemic Audio will be available later today. An Arctic research expedition faces a carefully orchestrated crew change. Members reflect on how they feel about emerging from the ship into a pandemic, or from social isolation into close quarters. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor