Graduate With Bill Kurtis

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

And now a special message for the Class of 2020. Graduates, we know you didn't have the commencement you wanted, even with Oprah and Barack Obama. So who better to send you off into your adult life than Bill Kurtis. Sir?

(SOUNDBITE OF "POMP AND CIRCUMSTANCE")

BILL KURTIS: Class of 2020, today, you're smarter, wiser, and you have a brand-new hat. What a dumb hat. I look out at all your smiling faces. And I can't help but think - isn't the mouth weird? You kiss with it, and you eat with it. So go out. Carpe diem. That's Latin for slide into my diems. Now go and reach for the stars. Hey, stars are tiny suns. That's hot. Don't reach for the stars. You're setting off on a magical journey of adulthood. You can eat ice cream whenever you want, even for breakfast. So congratulations, Class of 2020. You may now kiss the bride.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill. Congratulations, graduates.

TOM BODETT: I'm still kind of misted up from that. Hang on a second.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Put yourself together, Tom.

(SOUNDBITE OF "POMP AND CIRCUMSTANCE")

