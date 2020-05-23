Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what's next for young high school graduate Harry Azcrac? Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: Only one destiny for this child. Harry Azcrac - plumbing and heating.

SAGAL: Alison Leiby.

ALISON LEIBY: Opening the world's first socially distanced waxing salon.

SAGAL: And Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: Harry Azcrac is going to go on and play football with Dick Butkus, or he will become a great novelist like the French author Balzac.

BILL KURTIS: And if he does any of that, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Tom Bodett and Maz Jobrani. Congratulations to Alison Leiby on a fabulous debut. It's great to have you. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. Tell you what - you stay right where you are, and we'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

