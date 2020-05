Florida COVID ICU Nurse Remembered By His Father NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Ronald Coddington of Palm Beach, Fla., about the death of his son, William, who was a young nurse in a COVID intensive care unit.

