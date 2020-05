ProPublica Report On Chicago's Dramatic COVID-19 Health Disparities NPR's Michel Martin speaks with ProPublica's Duaa Eldeib about her report, "The First 100," which looks at the reasons why 70 of the first 100 COVID-19 deaths in Chicago were African Americans.

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with ProPublica's Duaa Eldeib about her report, "The First 100," which looks at the reasons why 70 of the first 100 COVID-19 deaths in Chicago were African Americans.